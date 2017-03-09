Kentucky Derby Museum holds fashion show for this year's new loo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Museum holds fashion show for this year's new looks



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're less than two months away from the Kentucky Derby, which means it's time for some to start thinking about what they're going to wear.

A fashion show was held Thursday night at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The fundraiser honored long-time board member Sug Schusterman, who died back in 2012. Museum officials say Schusterman was a former model who loved fashion and all things Derby.

"Her name is kind of synonymous with the Kentucky Derby Museum," said Lindsay English, communications manager for the Kentucky Derby Museum. "She was just very dedicated. The two years that she was with our Kentucky Derby Gala, she raised a tremendous amount of money that goes to support all the programs that we are able to offer and the exhibits here at the museum."

If you see anything you liked from the show, all of the formal gowns and hats came from "Roders for Her" and "Glasscock Boutique."

