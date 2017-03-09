LANE | Hoosiers Blow Out Iowa in Big Ten Tourney Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana played like a team that is not ready to see its season end just yet. The Hoosiers defended well and hit 12-of-20 shots from deep, and put together one of its best games in months in eliminating Iowa from the Big Ten Tournament Thursday in Washington, D.C., 95-73.

James Blackmon, Jr. made 7-of-9 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 from deep for a team-high 23 points. He also had 8 rebounds and 4 assists and helped hold Iowa's leading scorer Peter Jok to just 9 points. De'Ron Davis made all seven of his field goal attempts for 15 points. Thomas Bryant had 11 and Devonte Green had 10.

"We're making shots that we have at times missed this year," said coach Tom Crean. "But it was never a question that we were not a good shooting team. It's a matter of making sure that the ball is moving."

Iowa was led by Jordan Bohannon with a career-high 24. The Hawkeyes had won their last four of the regular season, including a 96-90 win over the Hoosiers in overtime in Iowa City.

"A lot of different people were making 3s," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "You got to give them credit. They were moving the ball. They played in and out. They shared it."

Indiana (18-14, 7-11) now meets Wisconsin at 6:30 pm Friday. The Hoosiers lost to the Badgers by seven at home and by five at Madison.

