Free Family Fun Day at the KMAC Museum March 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get an early start on Spring Break by having some family fun tomorrow, Saturday, March 11th from 11am-3pm.
Join the KMAC Museum's educators for a FREE day of family art making for all ages.
Tour KMAC's new exhibition, explore Art Ideas in Studio 715, and make art projects in the Education Studio.
Click here for a list other events at KMAC
