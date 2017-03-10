Free Family Fun Day at the KMAC Museum March 11 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free Family Fun Day at the KMAC Museum March 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get an early start on Spring Break by having some family fun tomorrow, Saturday, March 11th from 11am-3pm.

Join the KMAC Museum's educators for a FREE day of family art making for all ages.

Tour KMAC's new exhibition, explore Art Ideas in Studio 715, and make art projects in the Education Studio.

Click here for a list other events at KMAC
  
