Bevin announces pay increases for state youth workers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin announces pay increases for state youth workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says most of the state's youth workers at Juvenile Justice facilities will get raises of up to 20 percent.

Bevin announced the pay raises Thursday at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile Justice Commissioner Carey Cockerell said the increases will cost about $2 million total and will affect 420 of the 460 youth workers across the state. Cockerell and Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley said the money would come from the existing budget but did not provide details.

Bevin said the raises would help stabilize the agency's high turnover rate. In 2016, the agency hired 151 people but lost 180 people.

Last year, Bevin signed a budget that increased the pay of state social workers and training incentive pay for police officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

