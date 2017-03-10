Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, killing girlfriend to receive mental evaluation

The Cardinals celebrate a trip to the College World Series (U of L Athletics photo by Adam Creech)

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - A southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 will undergo psychiatric evaluations, despite his insistence that he's competent for trial.

Defense lawyers say Joseph Oberhansley can't consult with them or understand court proceedings. Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael this week granted their request for evaluations.

In previous court appearances, Oberhansley has said he didn't do it. In one court appearance, he told the judge his name is Zeus Brown.

Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.

