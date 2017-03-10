Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, killing girlfriend t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, killing girlfriend to receive mental evaluation

Joseph Oberhansley Joseph Oberhansley

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - A southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 will undergo psychiatric evaluations, despite his insistence that he's competent for trial.

Defense lawyers say Joseph Oberhansley can't consult with them or understand court proceedings. Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael this week granted their request for evaluations.

In previous court appearances, Oberhansley has said he didn't do it. In one court appearance, he told the judge his name is Zeus Brown

Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death.

