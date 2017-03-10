Kentucky Derby Festival asking for votes to help find best burge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival asking for votes to help find best burger

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is asking for YOUR help to pick the next 'Derby Burger' Champion.

According  to a news release from the festival, dozens of original recipes, featuring 100 percent beef, were submitted for the 2017 Derby Burger Challenge, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council.

Those recipes have since been narrowed down to the top eight -- and the general public is invited to go online and vote on the best four burgers that will move on to the finals.

Voting will take place through March 16.

To vote, CLICK HERE.

"Everyone loves a juice burger!" said Steve Dunning of the Kentucky Beef Council. "Whether you're gathered around the grill with family or looking for a lunch option to get you through the day, burger recipes offer something for everyone's taste buds. The Derby Burger Challenge has been a great way for the Bluegrass to express their love for a great burger through all the inventive and exciting burger recipes. We are looking forward to seeing what this year has in store!"

According to the news release, the recipes are judged based on four factors: taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville, sampled at BeerFest and on the menu at Napa River Grill in May and June. The winning chef will receive VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, tickets to Waterfront Jam, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Official rules for the contest are available on the Kentucky Derby Festival's Web site.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.