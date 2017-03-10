Kentucky Derby Festival asking for votes to help find best burger

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is asking for YOUR help to pick the next 'Derby Burger' Champion.

According to a news release from the festival, dozens of original recipes, featuring 100 percent beef, were submitted for the 2017 Derby Burger Challenge, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council.

Those recipes have since been narrowed down to the top eight -- and the general public is invited to go online and vote on the best four burgers that will move on to the finals.

Voting will take place through March 16.

To vote, CLICK HERE.

"Everyone loves a juice burger!" said Steve Dunning of the Kentucky Beef Council. "Whether you're gathered around the grill with family or looking for a lunch option to get you through the day, burger recipes offer something for everyone's taste buds. The Derby Burger Challenge has been a great way for the Bluegrass to express their love for a great burger through all the inventive and exciting burger recipes. We are looking forward to seeing what this year has in store!"

According to the news release, the recipes are judged based on four factors: taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville, sampled at BeerFest and on the menu at Napa River Grill in May and June. The winning chef will receive VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, tickets to Waterfront Jam, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Official rules for the contest are available on the Kentucky Derby Festival's Web site.

