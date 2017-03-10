Vice President Mike Pence to make closed-door speech in Jefferso - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vice President Mike Pence to make closed-door speech in Jeffersontown on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a business in Jeffersontown this Saturday as he makes the case for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

According to a news release, he will take part in listening sessions with small businesses and job creators throughout the community at Harshaw Trane on Plantside Drive on Saturday morning. The executive director for the Jefferson County Republican Party, Byron Fisher, said it is significant Vice President Pence and President Donald Trump are taking notice of Kentucky.

"I think Louisville is a great place to do it," Fisher said of Pence's visit. "Because here in Louisville, this is a place conducive to economic growth."

The vice president is also expected to discuss the president’s economic agenda, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and the American Health Care Act. The vice president is expected to deliver formal remarks around 10:45 a.m.

The Affordable Health Care Act has been an important issue all week among Republicans in Washington. During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Pence says he feels confident it will be repealed and replaced by this spring.

The chair of the Louisville Democratic Party, Russell Lloyd, said repealing the ACA is not "representing the working people of Louisville or the nation".

"What I would be interested in this administration doing is actually going out and talking to the workers that they claim to represent," Lloyd said. "And how this is going to affect them. 

"Not to go to some fat cat Republican donor that they know is not ever going to dissent or express any upset."

Frank Harshaw, the president of the company Pence will visit, is a longtime donor to Republican candidates and causes.

The event will not be open to the public. Half a dozen civil rights and social justice groups plan to rally outside the event against Pence's agenda.

"It is time for President Trump and Vice President Pence to have their chance," Fisher said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will attend the event. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will not be meeting with Vice President Pence during his visit to Louisville. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

