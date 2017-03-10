South African man crosses Atlantic Ocean on stand-up paddle boar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

South African man crosses Atlantic Ocean on stand-up paddle board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A South African man has become the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board -- alone.

It took 42-year-old Chris Bertish more than 93 days to cross over 4,000 miles of ocean from Morocco to Antigua. Bertish made the trip without any support crews.

His custom paddle board featured a cabin to sleep in, solar panels for electronics, GPS and radios. He used the trip to raise millions for several South African charities.

