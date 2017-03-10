VIDEO | Children interrupt featured guest on BBC News - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Children interrupt featured guest on BBC News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A guest on the BBC News was interrupted in the middle of his live appearance when his children wandered into his office.

Video posted by the BBC on Twitter shows what happened.

While the guest is opining via webcam on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, his children wander into the shot.

A woman can be seen moments later running into the room and pulling the two children away.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Facebook
