VIDEO | Children interrupt featured guest on BBC News

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.More >>
Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.More >>
Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.More >>
Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.More >>
For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.More >>
For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.More >>
Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.More >>
Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford shares five takeaways from Louisville's NCAA Super Regional series win over Kentucky.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford shares five takeaways from Louisville's NCAA Super Regional series win over Kentucky.More >>