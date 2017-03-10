Hardin County judge dismisses charges against jailer accused of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County judge dismisses charges against jailer accused of assaulting sheriff's deputy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday morning, a Hardin County judge dismissed charges against the jailer accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy.

According to a spokesperson for Hardin County District Court, district judge Derek Reed dismissed assault, menacing and resisting arrest charges against county jail officer Joseph Funk.

Reed dismissed the charges at the request of the special prosecutor appointed in the case.

The charges stemmed from a fight over an inmate's backpack at the Hardin County Detention Center Feb. 8. According to Hardin County Jailer Danny Allen, Funk and Deputy Sheriff C. Smith had a confrontation while booking an inmate.

Allen says Funk and Smith, "appeared to have words over the placement of a backpack that Officer Smith brought in, of an inmate's property."

The argument escalated into a physical confrontation. It ended with Funk being arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest and menacing.

Allen called his Sheriff John Ward and then headed to the Detention Center, where he found Funk bruised and in handcuffs.

"It is a very unfortunate incident," Allen said. 

Allen says Funk had worked at the Hardin County Detention Center since March 11, 2011.

Original Story:

Hardin County deputy jailer arrested after confrontation with sheriff's deputy

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

