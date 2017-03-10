2 Indianapolis brothers tell police they smoked magic mushrooms - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Indianapolis brothers tell police they smoked magic mushrooms before running naked

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two brothers, Noah and Timothy Batz, told police they smoked magic mushrooms before running around naked in their Indianapolis apartment complex.

Police say during their run, they threatened the apartment manager, punched a woman in the face and damaged several cars.

One brother had to be tased.

Both brothers pleaded not guilty in court to several charges.

