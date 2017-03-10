Fulton County businesses, homes damaged by severe weather - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fulton County businesses, homes damaged by severe weather

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A storm with damaging winds moved through Fulton County Thursday night, damaging homes and businesses.  

Eighty inmates at the Fulton County Detention Center had to be temporarily moved to other facilities after its roof was damaged. 

The National Weather service spent Friday surveying the damage in Hickman. 

Several homes and businesses, as well as two government buildings and a cemetery also suffered heavy damage during the storms. 

No injuries were reported.

