POLICE: No connection between Iowa killings and murders of Delph - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: No connection between Iowa killings and murders of Delphi, Indiana teens

Posted: Updated:
Liberty German and Abigail Williams Liberty German and Abigail Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police investigating the killings of two teen girls in northern Indiana say they've contacted Iowa authorities about a possible link to a cold case there.  

It surrounds the deaths of 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins. The cousins vanished in July 2012. Their bikes were found along a trail near a lake. 

Months later -- and 20 miles away -- their bodies were discovered in a wildlife refuge.

Investigators believe any similarities between that case and the recent deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams are a coincidence. The Delphi, Indiana, teens were found dead in mid-February near a hiking trail. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.