POLICE: No connection between Iowa killings and murders of Delphi, Indiana teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police investigating the killings of two teen girls in northern Indiana say they've contacted Iowa authorities about a possible link to a cold case there.

It surrounds the deaths of 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins. The cousins vanished in July 2012. Their bikes were found along a trail near a lake.

Months later -- and 20 miles away -- their bodies were discovered in a wildlife refuge.

Investigators believe any similarities between that case and the recent deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams are a coincidence. The Delphi, Indiana, teens were found dead in mid-February near a hiking trail.

