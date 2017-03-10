Community pays respects to Trimble County Sheriff Tim Coons - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community pays respects to Trimble County Sheriff Tim Coons

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Loved ones are paying their respects today to Trimble County Sheriff Tim Coons. 

He died Wednesday morning at his home after a battle with cancer. 

Coons won the sheriff seat in 2002 and was in the middle of his fourth term. He is survived by his wife, two children and his mother.

Visitation for Coons runs until 8 p.m. Friday at the Ransdell Funeral home in Bedford, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Elementary School. 

His funeral is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., followed by a burial at Bedford Cemetery.

Coons was 58-year-old.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

