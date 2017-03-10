Corbett's in east Louisville opens casual lounge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Corbett's in east Louisville opens casual lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An east Louisville restaurant known for its sophistication is becoming more relaxed. 

A casual lounge has opened inside Corbett's. Owner Dean Corbett describes it as a living room, similar to his other restaurant, Equus and Jack's Lounge. 

He asked customers for feedback, and they told him they wanted a place where they can relax and socialize. 

"The response has been tremendous from the guests. They love it," Corbett said. "They're coming in more often, which was the goal to get them in maybe twice a week instead of twice a year for birthdays and anniversaries."

The previous menu is still served on both sides of the restaurant, in addition to pizza, burgers and nachos. 

