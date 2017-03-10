Kentucky and Indiana parents turn ‘Kid's Stuff’ into extra cash

WDRB's Eric Crawford shares five takeaways from Louisville's NCAA Super Regional series win over Kentucky.

The Cardinals celebrate a trip to the College World Series (U of L Athletics photo by Adam Creech)

CRAWFORD | Five thoughts on Louisville's Super Regional series win over Kentucky

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

18-year-old found in abandoned building with juveniles speaks out

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

Suzzette Decker started 'Kid's Stuff' in her garage 20 year ago, and mothers like Karina Pentecost say it's a kid's dream and a parent's dream.

“I found baby swings. I found a Moses basket. I have found Legos and tons and tons of clothes for my son,” Pentecost said.

It took three generations and more than 1,500 participating mothers in Kentucky and Indiana to help build the Kid's Stuff business.

“She's had me busy with this every year since,” said Decker’s mother, Peg Weis.

It has grown so much over the years that Decker has to host the pop-up consignment shop this weekend inside Louisville Sports Academy in east Louisville.

“It's a wonderful business model," Decker said. "I love it."

Parents collect the things their kids don't use anymore. They pack it up, pick their own price and haul it in when Kid's Stuff holds an event a few times a year.

They earn back 70 percent of the price tag when their items sell.

“I started shopping six years ago when I was expecting my son,” Pentecost said. “My mom and I came, and I bought all of my baby stuff here.”

Some mothers who buy and sell things, like Pentecost, volunteer at events to earn back up to 85 percent of the price sticker.

“I already broke even,” Pentecost said. “I’m so excited.”

“[Parents] get a little bit of money for the stuff they no longer need and get the stuff they do need at a value,” Decker said.

Pentecost says Kid's Stuff gives her motivation to de-clutter her home, and it leaves her a little extra money in her pocket.

For times and sales, click here.

