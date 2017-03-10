Kentucky and Indiana parents turn ‘Kid's Stuff’ into extra cash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky and Indiana parents turn ‘Kid's Stuff’ into extra cash

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Suzzette Decker started 'Kid's Stuff' in her garage 20 year ago, and mothers like Karina Pentecost say it's a kid's dream and a parent's dream.

“I found baby swings. I found a Moses basket. I have found Legos and tons and tons of clothes for my son,” Pentecost said.

It took three generations and more than 1,500 participating mothers in Kentucky and Indiana to help build the Kid's Stuff business.

“She's had me busy with this every year since,” said Decker’s mother, Peg Weis.

It has grown so much over the years that Decker has to host the pop-up consignment shop this weekend inside Louisville Sports Academy in east Louisville.

“It's a wonderful business model," Decker said. "I love it."

Parents collect the things their kids don't use anymore. They pack it up, pick their own price and haul it in when Kid's Stuff holds an event a few times a year.

They earn back 70 percent of the price tag when their items sell.

“I started shopping six years ago when I was expecting my son,” Pentecost said. “My mom and I came, and I bought all of my baby stuff here.”

Some mothers who buy and sell things, like Pentecost, volunteer at events to earn back up to 85 percent of the price sticker.

“I already broke even,” Pentecost said. “I’m so excited.”

“[Parents] get a little bit of money for the stuff they no longer need and get the stuff they do need at a value,” Decker said.

Pentecost says Kid's Stuff gives her motivation to de-clutter her home, and it leaves her a little extra money in her pocket.

For times and sales, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

