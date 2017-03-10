Kentucky governor to hire 'adoption czar' to fix state's foster - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky governor to hire 'adoption czar' to fix state's foster care system

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is hiring an "adoption czar" to help fix Kentucky's foster care system.

Bevin made the announcement during what he called a Summit to Save Our Children.

The governor is trying to rally churches and non-profits to help find families for the 8,000 children in the state who have been removed from their homes and are awaiting adoption.

"We're going to fix this problem," Gov. Bevin said. "We're going to get it done. I'm confident. I truly know the people of Kentucky are good people. We have good hearts. We have good values. We care about these things. We're going to get this problem solved."

Bevin says next week he plans to reveal the name of the person he's chosen.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

