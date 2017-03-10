Gov. Bevin applauds GOP effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin applauds GOP effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' ahead of meeting with Vice President Mike Pence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Healthcare will be the focus when Vice President Mike Pence visits Louisville Saturday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will also be part of a meeting with small business owners at the Harshaw Trane company in Jeffersontown.

"He's going to come tomorrow to talk about health care, talk about the need for, frankly, fixing a broken health care system," Bevin told reporters.

The White House is calling the meeting a "listening session," but Pence also wants to rally support for the GOP Plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Why Kentucky?

"He's a good friend of mine," said Bevin. "We're a state where, frankly, this is a big issue."

A big issue because some half-million Kentuckians have been added to the Medicaid rolls under the Affordable Care Act.

It's a system Bevin says is neither affordable nor provides care.

"While we've enrolled a lot of people, we haven't made people healthier. We really have not. Nor are we on-track to do it. We're on track to basically break the system," he said.

While Bevin says he is not sold on every aspect of the health care proposal backed by the Trump administration, he's applauding what he calls a work in progress.

"This is a president who actually is someone of action. He's not just giving lip service. He said we were going to repeal this, and we're repealing it. He said there is going to be a replacement. We're going to replace it. We're going to fix the problem," said Bevin.

Bevin says he plans to have a voice in crafting a final plan that he believes should give more flexibility to the states.

"The message we want to give is that Kentucky knows the system is broken. We know it was well or better than anyone. It's broken here in Kentucky. And we intend to see it fixed," said Bevin.

"And I will do whatever I can as the governor of Kentucky to assist our president and vice president in ensuring that we come up with workable health care system."

Neither Senators Mitch McConnell nor Rand Paul are expected for Pence's visit.

Paul has been a harsh critic of the GOP healthcare plan, calling it "Obamacare Lite."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

