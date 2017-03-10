Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again at airport - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again at airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A lawyer for Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. The late heavyweight champion's son traveled to Washington on Wednesday to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.

On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board.

A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials.

Ali believes he's being stopped because he's a Muslim.

