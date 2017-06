NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana business has been hit by copper thieves.

The freezers at the Aldi on Grant Line Road in New Albany are down after the manager says copper was stolen from pipes on the roof Thursday night, connecting to the store's refrigeration units.

That led to the freezers in the store shutting down.

He says the Jeffersonville store was hit Wednesday night, and he isn't sure when everything will be fixed.

