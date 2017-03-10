Louisville City FC holds meet-and-greet for fans ahead of season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville City FC holds meet-and-greet for fans ahead of season opener

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's professional soccer team kicked off its third season with a meet-and-greet.

Players from Louisville City FC gathered at Baptist Health Eastpoint on Friday night to get to know their fans. The event was free and open to the public.

Those who attended got to play a little foosball and take pictures inside a photo booth. Event-goers even had the opportunity to win a jersey and some tickets to a match.

"We're still fairly a new team, so it's great to interact with the community and try to spread the word about the team and the sport in the city," said Tarek Morad, a defender for Louisville City. "So it's been great putting on these events for the city."

Louisville City's opening game is Saturday, March 25.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.