Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy honored 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen sheriff’s deputy was honored by his agency Friday night years after his death.

Gregory Hans was killed on March 10, 1997. He was responding to a domestic dispute in Louisville when a man grabbed his gun and shot him.   

David Hans, the deputy’s son, accepted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Medal of Honor in memory of his father.

“It will never be the same. I’ve got two boys. My sister has a daughter. Those are grandkids he’ll never meet,” David Hans said.

The deputy’s son is an officer with the Anchorage Police Department.

The award was not around at the time of the deputy's death. but the agency felt it was import to recognize his sacrifice.

“Greg was a hero, and under today’s criteria, he would qualify for the Medal of Honor," Yates said. "So we presented that with honor to his son tonight."

The fallen deputy’s son says a day does not go by without missing his father.

“The things that he missed, the people he never got to meet ... It’s hard when I think of that,” David Hans said.

Vincent Stopher was convicted of killing Gregory Hans. He was sentenced to death and remains on Kentucky's Death Row.

