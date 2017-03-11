WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Jeffersontown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a business in Jeffersontown on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the vice president will participate in listening sessions with small businesses and job creators in the community at Harshaw Trane on Plantside Drive.

The vice president's remarks are expected to focus on making the case for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. He is also expected to discuss President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to speak starting at 10:45 a.m.

