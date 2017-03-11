Climb NuLu celebrates 2 years with community event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Climb NuLu is celebrating two years in business with a community-wide party Saturday.

The downtown climbing gym is hosting a competition, food and drink vendors as part of its second annual throw down. At least 200 people are expected to attend.

The party is Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is $35. Spectators pay $10.

Climb NuLu is located at 1000 East Market Street in Louisville.

