Climb NuLu celebrates 2 years with community event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Climb NuLu is celebrating two years in business with a community-wide party Saturday.
The downtown climbing gym is hosting a competition, food and drink vendors as part of its second annual throw down. At least 200 people are expected to attend.
The party is Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is $35. Spectators pay $10.
Climb NuLu is located at 1000 East Market Street in Louisville.
