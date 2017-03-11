BOZICH | Kentucky a solid 2-seed, but has Louisville dropped to 3 line?

Rick Bozich projected the top 16 seeds for the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No game Saturday for me. Louisville is home from Brooklyn. Indiana is home from Washington D.C. Eric Crawford is tracking Kentucky from Nashville.

Time to plunge into the computer rankings and challenge my inner (Joe) Lunardi to seed the Top 16 teams for the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com has already bumped Louisville down to the three-seed line. So has Jerry Palm of CBSSports. But Rick Pitino’s team remains the last two-seed – the No. 8 team overall – at the Bracket Matrix, which collects data from more than 100 NCAA Tournament projections.

The field will be announced Sunday evening. We’ll have a 30-minute NCAA Tournament special on WDRB News at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, in addition to the usual coverage at WDRB.com.

Bracket, anyone?

Sure thing.

EAST (New York)

1. Villanova – The Wildcats have looked extremely comfortable and formidable in Madison Square Garden this week.

2. Louisville – Some bracketologists have Duke vaulting the Cardinals here – and that trend will accelerate if the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament Saturday night.

3. Baylor – I know the computer formulas are gaga about the Bears. I also know they’ve lost four of their last seven and six of their last 11.

4. Purdue – The only chance the Big Ten has for a sliver of respect.

SOUTH (Memphis)

1. North Carolina – National championship or bust for the Tar Heels.

2. Kentucky – A chance for rematches with UCLA and UNC in the regional. Yes, please.

3. UCLA – Steve Alford has never coached a team past the Sweet Sixteen.

4. Notre Dame – The Irish are chasing their second ACC Tournament title in three years against Duke Saturday night.

MIDWEST (Kansas City)

1. Kansas – TCU?

2. Arizona/Oregon loser – The winner of the Pac-12 title game gets to stay closer to home.

3. Duke – This no longer looks like a team that could lose to Mercer.

4. West Virginia – The Mountaineers have won six of their last seven.

WEST (San Jose)

1. Gonzaga – I’ve run out of ways to question the Zags.

2. Arizona/Oregon winner – Oregon and California might be adjacent states but it’s still more than 550 miles from Eugene to San Jose.

3. Florida State – The Seminoles have been pretty ordinary away from Tallahassee.

4. Butler – You could also make a case for Florida, SMU and several other teams.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.