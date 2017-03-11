Vice President Pence visits Louisville, touts American Health Ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vice President Pence visits Louisville, touts American Health Care Act

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Louisville was met with supportive applause inside the Harshaw Trane distribution center.

In his speech to local business and healthcare leaders, he promised the new administration will repeal and replace Obamacare. Pence’s main message is that the system is broken and needs to be fixed.

“The Obamacare nightmare is about to end,” Pence said. “We’re going to repeal the mandates, and taxes, and penalties of Obamacare.”

Governor Matt Bevin agrees the system is neither affordable nor provides care.

“Known as the Affordable Care Act,” Bevin said. “It’s anything but! Half our counties only have a single provider. It’s not working in Kentucky. Humana is going to be leaving our exchange and every other exchange in the country.”

Pence said the GOP’s American Health Care Act offers more choices and will better meet the needs of the most vulnerable. Bevin applauds the Trump administration's efforts and hopes the final version will give more flexibility to the states.

Pence addressed Bevin in front of the crowd, "Governor, the President and I are proud to partner with you to make Kentucky great again. As we make America great again." 

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement after Pence's speech that he urges congress to slow down. 

"As Vice President Pence visits Louisville today, I urge him and other leaders in Washington D.C. to do as President Trump has promised -- to provide quality health care to more Americans at a lower cost with more options than currently offered. I also urge Congress to slow down and get healthcare right -- for the sake of 500,000 Kentuckiana, including 100,000 Louisville residents, who have gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act," Fischer said. 

