Indiana students could qualify for free tax filing program - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana students could qualify for free tax filing program

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Many Indiana college students likely qualify for a state program that lets them do their taxes for free.

Those who are enrolled and earned less than $64,000 last year could qualify for an electronic tax filing program called INfreefile.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Revenue touts the program as an easy way to file taxes that helps ensure accuracy, can speed up filing time and could improve return amounts.

The department says the program is a less stressful way to file taxes.

Those who are interested can find more information at: http://www.in.gov/dor/4584.htm

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.