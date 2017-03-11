Obamacare supporters express fears over Trump Administration hea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Obamacare supporters express fears over Trump Administration health care plan during Vice President's visit to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- Obamacare supporters showed out in numbers with signs and chants demonstrating the need for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Upwards of one thousand protesters lined the road leading to where Vice President Mike Pence was speaking about repealing Obamacare and replacing it with the American Healthcare Act. Those men and women say they want their voices heard in congress specifically by republican leaders.

“They're not listening at all. They're not hearing any other voices other than big businesses and corporate entities,” said Chris Rowzee with Indivisible Kentucky.

It becomes a real threat according to one mother, whose daughter has autism and cerebral palsy and could lose her Medicaid waiver.

“If we lose or get our services cut, it's going to affect the way that we're living and we might end up losing our house,” Kimberly Gonzalez told WDRB.

And for others dealing with diseases and illnesses, they're not ready to lose Obamacare.

“I'm getting respectable insurance. So this does work. This is working for us,” said one protester. “This is the best deal I've had in a long time.”

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear also expressed his support for the Affordable Care Act. But that support was met with criticism from current Governor Matt Bevin. 

“By taking politics out of the equation and doing what is best for people, we enrolled a half-a-million Kentuckians in health coverage. Most of them for the first time,” Beshear said.

“And you're going to see our former governor, yet again, try to maintain some semblance of a legacy by telling you it's working. It's not working,” Gov. Bevin said.

Protesters are calling the proposed plan under the Trump Administration 'wealthcare' instead of healthcare.

“This not only doesn't fix anything, it makes it worse. This is a reverse Robin Hood proposal. It takes from the poorest people and gives to the richest people in the form of a $600 billion tax cut,” Rep. John Yarmuth said.

Obamacare supporters say President Trump doesn't represent all of America.

“The majority of American's didn't elect him. And he needs to listen to what the majority of this country is saying and that is keep your hands off our health care,” Rowzee said.

Rep. Yarmuth is part of the House Budget Committee, which will get the bill next week. He says it has almost no chance passing in its current form.

Mayor Greg Fischer also commented on the Vice President’s trip to Louisville by releasing the following statement:

"As Vice President Pence visits Louisville today, I urge him and other leaders in Washington D.C. to do as President Trump has promised -- to provide quality health care to more Americans at a lower cost with more options than currently offered. I also urge Congress to slow down and get healthcare right -- for the sake of 500,000 Kentuckians, including 100,000 Louisville residents, who have gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act."

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.