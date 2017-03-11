Obamacare supporters express fears over Trump Administration health care plan during Vice President's visit to Louisville

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

One man was shot and killed Monday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One man was shot and killed Monday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The extra maintenance Metro Parks had to do, after heavy weekend use.

The extra maintenance Metro Parks had to do, after heavy weekend use.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- Obamacare supporters showed out in numbers with signs and chants demonstrating the need for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Upwards of one thousand protesters lined the road leading to where Vice President Mike Pence was speaking about repealing Obamacare and replacing it with the American Healthcare Act. Those men and women say they want their voices heard in congress specifically by republican leaders.

“They're not listening at all. They're not hearing any other voices other than big businesses and corporate entities,” said Chris Rowzee with Indivisible Kentucky.

It becomes a real threat according to one mother, whose daughter has autism and cerebral palsy and could lose her Medicaid waiver.

“If we lose or get our services cut, it's going to affect the way that we're living and we might end up losing our house,” Kimberly Gonzalez told WDRB.

And for others dealing with diseases and illnesses, they're not ready to lose Obamacare.

“I'm getting respectable insurance. So this does work. This is working for us,” said one protester. “This is the best deal I've had in a long time.”

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear also expressed his support for the Affordable Care Act. But that support was met with criticism from current Governor Matt Bevin.

“By taking politics out of the equation and doing what is best for people, we enrolled a half-a-million Kentuckians in health coverage. Most of them for the first time,” Beshear said.

“And you're going to see our former governor, yet again, try to maintain some semblance of a legacy by telling you it's working. It's not working,” Gov. Bevin said.

Protesters are calling the proposed plan under the Trump Administration 'wealthcare' instead of healthcare.

“This not only doesn't fix anything, it makes it worse. This is a reverse Robin Hood proposal. It takes from the poorest people and gives to the richest people in the form of a $600 billion tax cut,” Rep. John Yarmuth said.

Obamacare supporters say President Trump doesn't represent all of America.

“The majority of American's didn't elect him. And he needs to listen to what the majority of this country is saying and that is keep your hands off our health care,” Rowzee said.

Rep. Yarmuth is part of the House Budget Committee, which will get the bill next week. He says it has almost no chance passing in its current form.

Mayor Greg Fischer also commented on the Vice President’s trip to Louisville by releasing the following statement:

"As Vice President Pence visits Louisville today, I urge him and other leaders in Washington D.C. to do as President Trump has promised -- to provide quality health care to more Americans at a lower cost with more options than currently offered. I also urge Congress to slow down and get healthcare right -- for the sake of 500,000 Kentuckians, including 100,000 Louisville residents, who have gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act."

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.