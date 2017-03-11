Bardstown Road goes green for St. Patrick's Day parade - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown Road goes green for St. Patrick's Day parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a sea of green, beads and floats down Bardstown Road Saturday.

Kids scrambled for as much candy as possible as the Ancient Order of Hibernians kicked off the St. Patty's parade at Baxter and Broadway. 

This year, more than 150 floats and group entries walked the parade route.

The chilly temps didn't keep Jeff Gladney and his son away from the fun.

"It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I thought the weather was going to be much worse. It turned out to be pretty good today, I was quite impressed. I thought I was going to be covered in it all ... so we're happy," Gladney said.

Saturday's parade was the grand finale to two weeks of celebration for St. Patrick.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

