Special Olympics Kentucky holds March Magic this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Special Olympics Kentucky holds March Magic this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The big college basketball tournament is about to start, and the Special Olympics is getting in on the games with its version of March Magic.

Saturday and Sunday members of Special Olympics Kentucky will have their own 2017 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition. 

It's happening at MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville and Christian Academy of Louisville. 

Nearly 700 athletes are competing in the brackets, proving to be their biggest year yet.

"Total teams this year across the state we had 121, last year we had 111 so we are only growing. This is a record breaking number that we brought to state qualifying directly through regionals," Hunter Brislin said. 

The games continue Sunday at 9 a.m. with the last one starting at 1 p.m. at the MidAmerica Sports Center

