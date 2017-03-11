LEWIS | Troutman paces Knights in NCAA opener - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Troutman paces Knights in NCAA opener

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Just seven days after defeating Wisconsin-Parkside in the GLVC Tournament, the top-seeded Bellarmine Knights won the rematch with the 8th-seeded Rangers in Knights Hall to open NCAA Tournament play Saturday night.

Knights senior guard Rusty Troutman tossed in a game-high 27 points in the 72-61 victory. Troutman was 8-12 from the field and hit four of his seven three point attempts. 20 of his 27 points came in the second half.

“When we’re all clicking like that, it’s just impossible to stop. I kind of got in a rhythm and I have to credit my teammates,” Troutman said.

The Knights will meet 5-seed Quincy Sunday night in the regional semifinals. The Hawks knocked off 4-seed Kentucky Wesleyan 78-75 in the nightcap.

