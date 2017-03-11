A busy stretch of highway in Jeffersonville will soon get a new look

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

One man was shot and killed Monday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

1 man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs

The extra maintenance Metro Parks had to do, after heavy weekend use.

Bryson Tiller basketball courts at Wyandotte Park already showing signs of 'overuse'

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

POLICE: Carroll County mother arrested after her 8-month-old overdoses on meth

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A project to widen part of 10th Street in Jeffersonville will begin in about a month.

The area will see new sidewalks, streetlights, and landscaping.

New utility poles are already being installed to allow for the widening.

The mayor of Jeffersonville says the city has also approved money to hire a planner to come up with new ideas to revitalize the area.

“We’re gonna give people a reason to shop on 10th Street," Mayor Mike Moore said.

He wants to attract new businesses to replace vacant properties.

“I was a previous business owner along this stretch and I got mad myself when I saw the city doing things elsewhere and not putting money back into this major thoroughfare,” Moore said.

Many people in the area say the project is long overdue.

“It seems pretty warn down. Lot of vacant buildings. Not a whole lot is going on," Abby Weber Shunnarah, a lifelong Jeffersonville resident said.

The road project is scheduled to be complete by Christmas of 2018.

City leaders want to get potential development plans drawn up as soon as possible.

