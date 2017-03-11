A busy stretch of highway in Jeffersonville will soon get a new - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A busy stretch of highway in Jeffersonville will soon get a new look

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A project to widen part of 10th Street in Jeffersonville will begin in about a month.

The area will see new sidewalks, streetlights, and landscaping.

New utility poles are already being installed to allow for the widening.

The mayor of Jeffersonville says the city has also approved money to hire a planner to come up with new ideas to revitalize the area.

“We’re gonna give people a reason to shop on 10th Street," Mayor Mike Moore said.

He wants to attract new businesses to replace vacant properties.

“I was a previous business owner along this stretch and I got mad myself when I saw the city doing things elsewhere and not putting money back into this major thoroughfare,” Moore said.

Many people in the area say the project is long overdue.

“It seems pretty warn down. Lot of vacant buildings. Not a whole lot is going on," Abby Weber Shunnarah, a lifelong Jeffersonville resident said.

The road project is scheduled to be complete by Christmas of 2018. 

City leaders want to get potential development plans drawn up as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

