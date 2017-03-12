Louisville native develops device to achieve perfect shot in bas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native develops device to achieve perfect shot in basketball

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March in Kentuckiana means basketball madness where one shot can mean the difference between advancing or the end of the road. While we all think we're Hall of Fame coaches from the comfort of our couches, getting that perfect shot is no easy task.

It's a problem Louisville native Charlie Wallace wants to fix. "Basketball is a lot more fun when you can score," said Wallace.

Basketball's always been in his blood. Wallace was a star athlete at Seneca High School before becoming the strength and conditioning coach at St. Louis University. He was analyzing a player's form when he got an idea.

"I said look at this player's shot and just kind of looked up at my hands and instead of seeing a round basketball I saw a square," said Wallace.

The Qube was born. A square ball through a round basket that teaches players perfect form.

"If you're going to invent something as crazy as the Qube, why not invent it in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the place for basketball for sure," said Wallace.

Just a year and a half since he got the idea, the Qube is now being used in six different countries and more than 40 states. Wallace works with Ballard High School and they're headed to the Sweet 16.

So sure it can help an actual basketball player, but what about a 5'3 novice who relies on the granny shot and still misses?

"I think you've got great potential," said Wallace of WDRB's Kate Springer.

She put the Qube to the test. First Wallace analyzed Kate's form and then he walked her through how the Qube works. 

It all comes down to hand position, elbow-wrist alignment, keeping the ball in the shot plane and the right amount of arc on the ball.

"The most important thing about shooting a basketball is that it goes perfectly straight," said Wallace.

After a few practice tries with the Qube, she's ready to replace it with a basketball.

"As you get that muscle memory just using the Qube, then apply it to a basketball and it just translates so well onto the court," he said.

Wallace says the Qube can be used by players at any level from amateur to pro. It might even help out the Cats and Cards as they head into tournament play.

"I love the Cards and the Cats both, and I think they both look great," said Wallace.

The perfect answer in this state from the man with the perfect shot.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.