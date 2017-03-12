Louisville native develops device to achieve perfect shot in basketball

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

The two robberies on Monday morning in southern Jefferson County, and a description of the suspect.

LMPD warns senior citizens to be on alert for robbers

The extra maintenance Metro Parks had to do, after heavy weekend use.

He allegedly told authorities that, if he had known he was going to go to jail for the crime, he would have hit the man a few more times.

Carroll County man accused of severely beating victim claimed he was 'defending his kids'

The body of a missing 16-year-old Grayson County teen was found Monday in Hardin County.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March in Kentuckiana means basketball madness where one shot can mean the difference between advancing or the end of the road. While we all think we're Hall of Fame coaches from the comfort of our couches, getting that perfect shot is no easy task.

It's a problem Louisville native Charlie Wallace wants to fix. "Basketball is a lot more fun when you can score," said Wallace.

Basketball's always been in his blood. Wallace was a star athlete at Seneca High School before becoming the strength and conditioning coach at St. Louis University. He was analyzing a player's form when he got an idea.

"I said look at this player's shot and just kind of looked up at my hands and instead of seeing a round basketball I saw a square," said Wallace.

The Qube was born. A square ball through a round basket that teaches players perfect form.

"If you're going to invent something as crazy as the Qube, why not invent it in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the place for basketball for sure," said Wallace.

Just a year and a half since he got the idea, the Qube is now being used in six different countries and more than 40 states. Wallace works with Ballard High School and they're headed to the Sweet 16.

So sure it can help an actual basketball player, but what about a 5'3 novice who relies on the granny shot and still misses?

"I think you've got great potential," said Wallace of WDRB's Kate Springer.

She put the Qube to the test. First Wallace analyzed Kate's form and then he walked her through how the Qube works.

It all comes down to hand position, elbow-wrist alignment, keeping the ball in the shot plane and the right amount of arc on the ball.

"The most important thing about shooting a basketball is that it goes perfectly straight," said Wallace.

After a few practice tries with the Qube, she's ready to replace it with a basketball.

"As you get that muscle memory just using the Qube, then apply it to a basketball and it just translates so well onto the court," he said.

Wallace says the Qube can be used by players at any level from amateur to pro. It might even help out the Cats and Cards as they head into tournament play.

"I love the Cards and the Cats both, and I think they both look great," said Wallace.

The perfect answer in this state from the man with the perfect shot.

