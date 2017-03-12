Kentucky Science Center to offer free early-childhood playdates - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Science Center to offer free early-childhood playdates

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children younger than four years old and their families are invited to the Kentucky Science Center for free playdates.

The monthly early-childhood events will be offered once a month thanks to support from Norton Children's Hospital. Playdates are scheduled through December 2017 one Thursday a month from 5 to 7 p.m.

Designed for younger kids, each month will have a theme with additional educational content aimed at kids younger than age four.

The first playdate will be held on March 16. The theme will be "Nutrition and Mindful Eating" in recognition of National Nutrition Month and National School Breakfast Week.

The Kentucky Science Center is located at 727 West Main Street in downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

