Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Bourbon County, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bourbon County.

Police say it happened on Sunday morning just before 4 a.m.

According to a release, 32-year-old Willie Walker, of Carlisle, was heading east on US 68 in a 2005 Suzuki XL 7 close to the Nicholas County line when he went off the road and hit a tree. The area is about 20 miles northeast of Lexington.

Officials say the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on the driver's side. According to police, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bourbon County Coroner.

Investigators say a male passenger was also inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There's no word on the man's current condition.

Kentucky State Police say alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

