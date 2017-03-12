PRINTABLE BRACKET | Make your NCAA Tournament picks here - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PRINTABLE BRACKET | Make your NCAA Tournament picks here

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's NCAA Tournament time, and that means it's time for you to fill out your bracket!

We at WDRB News are making it easy for you. Click here for a printable bracket.

And if you need any advice, the WDRB Sports team has you covered.

Below are their brackets from Tom Lane, John Lewis, Mike Lacett, Katie George, Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford:

Tom Lane

John Lewis

Eric Crawford

Rick Bozich

Mike Lacett

Katie George

Related Stories:

CRAWFORD | No. 2 seed Kentucky carries 11-game win streak into NCAA Tournament

CRAWFORD | Louisville moves past ACC loss, heads to NCAA Tournament as No. 2 seed

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.