Elizabethtown man charged with stealing milk truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown man charged with stealing milk truck

Dakota Edwards Dakota Edwards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is accused of taking a milk truck for a joy ride early Sunday morning.

Police say the truck was left running outside an Elizabethtown Walmart, and 24-year-old Dakota Edwards hopped inside and drove it less than half-a-mile to Steak-and-Shake.

Officers found Edwards inside the restaurant with a group of friends.  He originally denied moving the truck, then claimed it was just a joke. 

Edwards is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

