Game times set for Kentucky and Louisville's NCAA Tournament openers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the college basketball tournament brackets took shape Sunday, fans gathered at local restaurants and bars to watch where their favorite teams ended up.

Louisville will play Jacksonville State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, and Kentucky will follow at 9:45 p.m. against Northern Kentucky. Both games will air on CBS.

As the selection show unfolded, college basketball fans packed Roosters in south Lousiville, with many dressed in their team’s gear.

“I think we did really well, like really well," said Bradley Isaac who was dressed in red sporting his U of L colors. "We got to go up against Kansas. We got to go up against Michigan. I think we are in a good bracket to where we can go up to the Final Four.

“I like to watch the games and to watch Kentucky lose.”

Kentucky fan Matt Keeling is a U of L graduate, but he's been a huge Kentucky fan his whole life. He says the rivalry is a fun one ... until the teams actually hit the court.

“When I saw Louisville get a two seed, I thought we might have a chance at the one seed," Keeling said. "But a two seed is where we probably belong."

The NCAA Tournament is proving to be good business for Roosters, and Sunday was no exception.

“I think it adds to the environment whenever you have multi-fans in the building, so they all kind of tease each other,” said Roosters Manager Sean Tinnell.

