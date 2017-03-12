Game times set for Kentucky and Louisville's NCAA Tournament openers

On Tuesday, district leaders met at the VanHoose Education Center to answer questions about the "Males of Color Academy," which parents think is the kind of program the district needs right now.

On Tuesday, district leaders met at the VanHoose Education Center to answer questions about the "Males of Color Academy," which parents think is the kind of program the district needs right now.

He allegedly told authorities that, if he had known he was going to go to jail for the crime, he would have hit the man a few more times.

He allegedly told authorities that, if he had known he was going to go to jail for the crime, he would have hit the man a few more times.

At least two robberies targeting seniors happened on Monday morning in Highview.

At least two robberies targeting seniors happened on Monday morning in Highview.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

The restaurant at Bardstown Road between Goldsmith and Bashford Manor Lanes will host an overnight "First 100" party in the parking lot before the grand opening on June 21.

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

New Chick-fil-A in Louisville offering free meals for a year to first 100 customers

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the college basketball tournament brackets took shape Sunday, fans gathered at local restaurants and bars to watch where their favorite teams ended up.

Louisville will play Jacksonville State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, and Kentucky will follow at 9:45 p.m. against Northern Kentucky. Both games will air on CBS.

As the selection show unfolded, college basketball fans packed Roosters in south Lousiville, with many dressed in their team’s gear.

“I think we did really well, like really well," said Bradley Isaac who was dressed in red sporting his U of L colors. "We got to go up against Kansas. We got to go up against Michigan. I think we are in a good bracket to where we can go up to the Final Four.

“I like to watch the games and to watch Kentucky lose.”

Kentucky fan Matt Keeling is a U of L graduate, but he's been a huge Kentucky fan his whole life. He says the rivalry is a fun one ... until the teams actually hit the court.

“When I saw Louisville get a two seed, I thought we might have a chance at the one seed," Keeling said. "But a two seed is where we probably belong."

The NCAA Tournament is proving to be good business for Roosters, and Sunday was no exception.

“I think it adds to the environment whenever you have multi-fans in the building, so they all kind of tease each other,” said Roosters Manager Sean Tinnell.

Related Stories:

PRINTABLE BRACKET | Make your NCAA Tournament picks here

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.