Hundreds gather Sunday in support of Louisville JCC after bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville after the center received a bomb threat last week.

The threat was received around noon Wednesday at the JCC on Dutchmans Lane. The center was evacuated soon thereafter and officers with  LMPD and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms found no dangerous devices.

This was a continuation of threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. Centers in Rochester, Milwaukee and Indianapolis all received threats on Sunday.

“We were prepared, and we knew it very well could happen here,” said Jewish Community of Louisville CEO Sara Wagner. “We were anticipating and preparing as always. So when it happened, we weren't surprised.”

Speakers from across the spectrum of religious and racial make-up addressed the crowd of around 500 on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s constantly reassuring that when anything like this happens, that the community comes out in strength and numbers and passion,” said U.S. Representative (D-3) John Yarmuth.

LMPD, along with other agencies from across the country, are investigating the threat, but no arrests specific to JCC of Louisville issue have been made.

“It's not a political problem, it’s not a institutional problem," said Becky Ruby Swansburg of the JCC. "It starts as a personal problem, and it starts with a personal solution."

