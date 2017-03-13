Rainbow Blossom to offer a free week of yoga classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular, annual 'Taste of Yoga' returns to Rainbow Blossom, a week of FREE yoga classes.

Knowing which yoga class is right for you can be a challenge and trying them all can put a dent in your wallet.

Beginning Sunday March 19th, the week-long 'A Taste of Yoga' offer Louisville residents FREE yoga classes featuring several disciplines appropriate for beginners to advanced students and for toddlers to seniors.

30 FREE classes are scheduled for the week, making it the biggest 'Taste of Yoga' event yet.

Participants will also receive several free product samples and healthy tastings throughout the week.

'A Taste of Yoga' takes place in the 2nd floor Community Room at Rainbow Blossom Highlands Market, 3046 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Registration is not required.

Space is limited; first come, first served.

Participants should dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat, towel, water or any other desired props and accessories.

