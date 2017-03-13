Homemade cream of chicken noodle soup is good for the soul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day! Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is sharing his favorite variation of America's favorite comfort food. He has a recipe for a homemade cream of chicken noodle soup.

Cream of Chicken Noodle Soup

Makes 10-12 servings.

½ stick Kroger Unsalted Butter

2 Carrots (small dice)

2 ribs Celery (small dice)

1 Yellow Onion (small dice)

2 Chicken Breasts (trimmed & cubed)

1 qrt. Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Broth

2 Tbl. Kroger Cornstarch

2 Tbl. Cold Water (blend cornstarch & water to smooth paste to make slurry)

1 cup Kroger Heavy Cream

1 cup Kroger Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½-8 oz. pkg. Wide Egg Noodles (cooked & cooled under cold water)

To taste Salt & Pepper

Heat butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat.

Add in carrot, celery & onion. Sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add in chicken & sauté until cooked through, about 6-8 minutes.

Add in chicken stock & bring to a boil. Whisk in slurry to thicken soup slightly.

Reduce to a low simmer. Stir in cream, cheese & noodles until blended & cheese is melted.

Bring back to simmer, season to taste with salt & pepper.

This is great with some of Kroger's Bakery fresh baked Artisan Breads!

