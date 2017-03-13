Homemade cream of chicken noodle soup is good for the soul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day! Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is sharing his favorite variation of America's favorite comfort food. He has a recipe for a homemade cream of chicken noodle soup.
Cream of Chicken Noodle Soup
Makes 10-12 servings.
½ stick Kroger Unsalted Butter
2 Carrots (small dice)
2 ribs Celery (small dice)
1 Yellow Onion (small dice)
2 Chicken Breasts (trimmed & cubed)
1 qrt. Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Broth
2 Tbl. Kroger Cornstarch
2 Tbl. Cold Water (blend cornstarch & water to smooth paste to make slurry)
1 cup Kroger Heavy Cream
1 cup Kroger Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese
½-8 oz. pkg. Wide Egg Noodles (cooked & cooled under cold water)
To taste Salt & Pepper
Heat butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat.
Add in carrot, celery & onion. Sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add in chicken & sauté until cooked through, about 6-8 minutes.
Add in chicken stock & bring to a boil. Whisk in slurry to thicken soup slightly.
Reduce to a low simmer. Stir in cream, cheese & noodles until blended & cheese is melted.
Bring back to simmer, season to taste with salt & pepper.
This is great with some of Kroger's Bakery fresh baked Artisan Breads!
