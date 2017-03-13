Homemade cream of chicken noodle soup is good for the soul - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Homemade cream of chicken noodle soup is good for the soul

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day!  Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is sharing his favorite variation of America's favorite comfort food.  He has a recipe for a homemade cream of chicken noodle soup. 

Cream of Chicken Noodle Soup

Makes 10-12 servings.

½ stick Kroger Unsalted Butter
2  Carrots (small dice)
2 ribs Celery (small dice)
1 Yellow Onion (small dice)
2 Chicken Breasts (trimmed & cubed)
1 qrt.    Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Broth
2 Tbl. Kroger Cornstarch
2 Tbl. Cold Water (blend cornstarch & water to smooth paste to make slurry)
1 cup Kroger Heavy Cream
1 cup Kroger Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese
½-8 oz. pkg. Wide Egg Noodles (cooked & cooled under cold water)
To taste Salt & Pepper

Heat butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat.
Add in carrot, celery & onion.  Sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add in chicken & sauté until cooked through, about 6-8 minutes.
Add in chicken stock & bring to a boil.  Whisk in slurry to thicken soup slightly.
Reduce to a low simmer.  Stir in cream, cheese & noodles until blended & cheese is melted.  
Bring back to simmer, season to taste with salt & pepper.  
This is great with some of Kroger's Bakery fresh baked Artisan Breads!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.