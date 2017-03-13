Twinkie cappuccino coming to a convenience store near  you

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a dream come true for snack cake fans. Twinkie cappuccino may soon be coming to a convenience store near you.

Hostess is teaming up with Kerry Convenience to offer the new drink at convenience stores around the country.

The drinks combine coffee, milk and "sponge cake flavor" to replicate the taste of the popular snack cake.

Hostess says “Twinkies Cappuccino not only provides consumers with another option when selecting a treat, it combines two of their favorites into one decadent indulgence.”

The Twinkie cappuccino is already available at Sheetz stores in the northeast. But there is no word on when they will roll out nationwide.

