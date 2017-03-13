University of Louisville alumnus wins his first PGA Tour event - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville alumnus wins his first PGA Tour event

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) -- Former University of Louisville All-American Adam Hadwin wins his first PGA Tour event.

Hadwin of Canada overcame a late double bogey to win the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour title and a trip to the Masters.

Hadwin had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole and made double bogey to fall into a tie with Patrick Cantlay.

Down to the final hole at Innisbrook, Hadwin went just over the green against the collar and used the leading edge of his wedge to putt the ball down to a few feet. Cantlay came up short into the bunker, blasted out 15 feet short and missed the par putt.

Hadwin, who started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71.

The victory sends him to Masters for the first time, even if it means altering a honeymoon trip to Tahiti. Hadwin is getting married March 24.

Hadwin graduated from the University of Louisville in 2009 with a business degree.

