Hoosier Lottery to announce winner of $435M Powerball jackpot

Hoosier Lottery to announce winner of $435M Powerball jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Hoosier Lottery officials aren't saying yet whether the holder of a $435.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana last month will speak publicly about the jackpot.

The lottery has scheduled a 4 p.m. Monday afternoon news conference in Indianapolis after announcing Friday that a winner had claimed the Feb. 22 jackpot. That ticket for the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was sold at a convenience store in Lafayette, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough declined to say whether winner or a representative will speak. Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed anonymously by a limited liability corporation or trust. The winner has the option to take the $435 million as a 30-year annuity or in a one-time lump sum of $263 million.

A central Indiana couple who won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $536 million last July remained anonymous by claiming the money though a limited liability company.

