POLICE: Two men arrested for possessing $363K worth of meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men who were found with several pounds of drugs authorities say had a street value of several hundred thousand dollars.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, Anthony "Red" Rhodes, of Beechmont, and Darrin Burt, of Madisonville, were arrested on March 8.

Investigators say the suspects were found to be in possession of about eight pounds of crystal meth, which had a street value of $363,000.

Both men were taken to the Christian County Detention Center and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.