RAW VIDEO: U of L's Rick Pitino previews upcoming NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke to the media Monday afternoon ahead of NCAA tournament play this week.

Pitino discussed Louisville's preparations for Jacksonville State. He says Jacksonville State has a deep, talented and experienced team.

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The two face off in the second afternoon game on Friday, meaning the approximate start time will be around 2:45 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

