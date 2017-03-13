RAW VIDEO: U of L's Rick Pitino previews upcoming NCAA tournamen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO: U of L's Rick Pitino previews upcoming NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke to the media Monday afternoon ahead of NCAA tournament play this week. 

Pitino discussed Louisville's preparations for Jacksonville State. He says Jacksonville State has a deep, talented and experienced team. 

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety. 

The two face off in the second afternoon game on Friday, meaning the approximate start time will be around 2:45 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.