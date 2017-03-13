Police say Louisville teen shot female victim, then convinced her to lie to authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville teen officials say shot a female victim last September.

Triston Drake, 18, was arrested on Saturday by officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at his home in the 4000 block of Kern Court, near Fegenbush Lane.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Sept. 5, 2016. According to police, the female victim was visiting Drake's apartment, when he allegedly "put a handgun to the victim's side and pulled the trigger." Investigators say "the bullet went completely through the victim's body."

Officials say Drake then told the victim to make up a story and tell police she had been robbed. Authorities say Drake and the victim told LMPD officers that the victim had been robbed by a man in his mid 30s, while they were walking to Drake's apartment.

According to police, an officer asked Drake if the shooting was accidental. Investigators say Drake "kept telling police that the victim was shot by a homeless man."

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. The victim remained in a medically-induced coma for almost one week, according to authorities.

The police warrant says an officer spoke with the victim on Sept. 15, 2016, and the victim gave a recorded statement saying Drake was the person who shot her. According to police, the victim said she and Drake were friends.

Drake has been charged with first-degree assault and falsely reporting an incident.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.