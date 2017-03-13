Bellarmine headed to Sweet 16 after 93-64 victory over Quincy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine headed to Sweet 16 after 93-64 victory over Quincy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine is headed to the Sweet 16. 

The Knights beat fifth seed Quincy 93-64 during Sunday night's Division II basketball tournament. Bellarmine shot 54 percent as a team for the victory. Rusty Troutman and Adam Eberhard led the Knights with 27 points each.

"Well, Rusty and Adam went totally crazy I mean they were like on fire," said Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport. "I mean you just gotta give those two guys credit."

Bellarmine will host Findlay Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Knights Hall.

