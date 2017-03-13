POLICE: Suspected drug user attacked first responders who revive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Suspected drug user attacked first responders who revived him

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of first responders needed medical attention themselves after helping to revive a suspected drug user.

His name is Rico Rainey, and according to police, he attacked when he came down from a heroin high.

Police say Rainey wrestled with first responders at around 10 p.m. Sunday. They met him at a home off Bubbling Over Drive in the Lake Dreamland area while responding to a report of a heroin overdose.

EMS gave Rainey a boost of Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of heroin.

But court records say that, as Rainey became more alert, he started reaching for something on an officer's belt, which led to the altercation.

On Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty on two counts of assault.

The officer and firefighter bitten are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.