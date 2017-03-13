POLICE: Suspected drug user attacked first responders who revived him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of first responders needed medical attention themselves after helping to revive a suspected drug user.

His name is Rico Rainey, and according to police, he attacked when he came down from a heroin high.

Police say Rainey wrestled with first responders at around 10 p.m. Sunday. They met him at a home off Bubbling Over Drive in the Lake Dreamland area while responding to a report of a heroin overdose.

EMS gave Rainey a boost of Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of heroin.

But court records say that, as Rainey became more alert, he started reaching for something on an officer's belt, which led to the altercation.

On Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty on two counts of assault.

The officer and firefighter bitten are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.