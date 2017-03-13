Jeffersontown man charged with manslaughter after fatal Shelby County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown man has been indicted for manslaughter months after a crash that killed a 57-year-old Louisville woman.

Last week, a Shelby County grand jury indicted 33-year-old David E. Moore, Jr. on charges of second degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

According to court documents, it's his third DUI offense.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Kentucky State Police say Moore was driving a 1997 silver Mercedes north on Taylorsville Road, when he crossed the center line of the roadway and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by the victim, 57-year-old Julie Hedden Mundt.

Mundt was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Moore was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries.

He was booked in the Shelby County Detention Center on the new charges over the weekend.

